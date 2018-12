Vibrant newly established promoting company, Waar Was Jy is back with another show dubbed ‘Happy Summer S’ghubu’.

The event, which will be held on the 16th of December at Wagga Gardens, will feature Mr O, Boogie Sid, Lefatshe and 88 Fingers.

The show kicks off at 1200hours and runs until late.

Tickets are selling for P150 while the theme will be 90s Kwaito and Hip Hop gear.