Vusi Thembekwayo coming to Gaborone

South Africa’s renowned entrepreneur, Global Business speaker and venture capitalist, Vusi Thembekwayo will be the guest speaker at this year’s Youth Alive Seminar which is the brain child of Youth Alive Foundation.

The seminar, which will be held on the 27th of April at Ba Isago University Convention Centre will focus on issues of professional development, skills exchange, mentorship and coaching, information hub and computer literacy programme.

Held under the theme, “Unlocking opportunities conferred in crowd funding, the mantra key to creating awareness and alternatives to acquiring and or investing funds,” patrons will part with P500 for general public seating, P300 for students while Tickets that comes with Vusi’s book will cost P700.

Stalls are selling for P3000. Other Speakers will include Boago Ramogapi, Sibusiso Kgosikhumo and Ntombi Setshwaelo.