VS releases first single in 10 years

BOUNCES BACK: VS

Ten years after his hit song ‘Oi Cheke’ dominated the local airwaves, VS has returned to the limelight with ‘EGO’.

Despite the huge success of ‘Oi Cheke’, a catchy Tswa rap hit that had revellers dancing across the country, VS turned his back on the fame game, swapping the mic for the cloth.

On Thursday (24th), after a decade out of the industry, VS – Mpho Kalayamotho – will release his much-anticipated new single.

The event will be hosted at the Molapo Crossing 5-a-side courts from 1800hrs to 2100hrs.

