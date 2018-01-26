VS releases first single in 10 years

Ten years after his hit song ‘Oi Cheke’ dominated the local airwaves, VS has returned to the limelight with ‘EGO’.

Despite the huge success of ‘Oi Cheke’, a catchy Tswa rap hit that had revellers dancing across the country, VS turned his back on the fame game, swapping the mic for the cloth.

On Thursday (24th), after a decade out of the industry, VS – Mpho Kalayamotho – will release his much-anticipated new single.

The event will be hosted at the Molapo Crossing 5-a-side courts from 1800hrs to 2100hrs.