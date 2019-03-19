VP on ‘rescue Masisi’ mission in Maun

Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, who is also Chairperson of Botswana Democratic Paty (BDP), yesterday paid a courtesy visit to his party’s councillors in the North West district, to canvas for favours on behalf of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, ahead of the party’s elective congress.

Masisi’s presidency is under a litmus test as former cabinet minister, Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, with the support of former president, Seretse Khama Ian Khama wants to unseat.

Although the North West region had already nominated Masisi as their preferred presidential candidate two weeks ago in Shakawe, Tsogwane had to visit the councilors to further canvas for support.

In a closed meeting at the district council chambers in Maun, Tsogwane is said to have asked the councilors to vote for Masisi at the congress which is to be held in Kang next month.

“He was basically greeting us and asked us to vote for the incumbent president. He came here to solidify the allegiance which we already made in Shakawe two weeks ago,” Mbulawa stated.

Mbulawa explained that, Tsogwane did note that although he acknowledged their support he mentioned that he did not take their promise for granted, hence he had to come over to Maun to have a word with them.

About two weeks ago, Masisi spoke at the regional congress in Shakawe where he pleaded for support and Mbulawa revealed that Tsogwane; “repeated more of the same roadmap that HE shared with us in Shakawe, he was talking about HE’s devotion to the spirit of consultation, fighting corruption, reducing human-animal conflict and his respect for rule of law among others,” Mbulawa explained following the brief meeting.