VP fails to intervene in Miss Botswana saga

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MYSC) has refused to smoke a peace pipe with Botswana Council of Women (BCW) leaving beauty queen Miss Botswana 2018/2019, Moitshepi Elias out in the cold.

The Voice can reveal that the Vice President Slumber Tshogwane called an emergency meeting last week to intervene but failed.

In an interview with The Voice last Friday, Elias confirmed the meeting but refused to go into detail. “We had a meeting with the acting President about my trip to China to attend the Miss World. There are a few things that need to be fixed if I may say but I cannot at this point mention any names.”

However despite the beauty queen’s failure to go into detail, The Voice can exclusively reveal that the Ministry has expressed its reluctance to play any part in the Miss Botswana, including sponsoring part of her Miss World journey.

Elias- who is expected to leave the country next week is currently finalizing some of the things she would need for her time in China. “I am still sorting out my garments and outfits for my stay there, hopefully everything will work out.”

This year’s Miss Botswana pageant was once again marred in controversy with only three participants competing for the coveted crown.