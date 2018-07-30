Voting underway in Zimbabwe

Voting is underway in Zimbabwe in a historic election with many voters expressing hope for change.

Polling stations opened at 7am and are expected to close at 7pm.

Long winding queues could be seen in various polling stations in the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

Reports also suggest that the scenario is the same throughout the country as people braved the morning chill to cast their vote.

While there are 23 presidential candidates in this year’s election, the race is technically between Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangangwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC).

After casting his vote this morning, an optimistic Chamisa told journalists that ‘change is certain’.

Meanwhile change seems to be the key word for many voters yearning for a better Zimbabwe, a Zimbabwe with cash, employment opportunities and a sound healthcare system.

“We are tired of being cashless, jobless and hopeless,” said one voter adding “I pray my vote won’t be in vain”.