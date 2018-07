The long awaited The Voice of the Fittest Rapper challenge will kickoff in a couple of weeks.

After months of going through hundreds of demos by a specially assembled team of experts, 20 artists have been shortlisted and in the coming weeks Voice readers will play a big role in identifying the next big hip hop act.

The shortlisted artists’ profiles will be published on this publication’s print and online platforms and more short interviews will be conducted as the competition continues.