Voice of the fittest rapper

Below we publish the last 11 nominees of The Voice Fittest Rapper competition. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

This trio of Narcotic Bleak, Shxwn X and Nazi Natzi turned their passion into something tangible. After teaming up At John Mackenzie he was more into football until he teamed up with members of NBR. “Freestyles and beat boxing turned into studio hours. Being a scholar and an artist is difficult but as long as im with North Beast its worth it. Shout out to our producers : King-Pin, Empire and K-Frost.”

This lyricist was born and raised in the mining town of Selebi Phikwe but finds comfort in calling Tonota his home village. He started rapping at age 14 and has went on to share the stage with big stars such as Heavy K, Dr Malinga, Nomadic, Apollo D, Zeus and many others. He has featured in a couple of local mix tapes including “We run the streets”, HSP Bucket Hat Mix Tape and Dramaboi’s Township Music album.

Lagreat has dropped a couple of songs including ‘Sandla’, Wine that body, Hating, Baba, Mosadi and I made it. The 26 year old is hassling in Francistown but he’s originally from Dukwi. He’s is looking for his big break.

He became interested in rap at the age of 14. At the time his older cousin was was always playing music from 50-Cent who was an emerging rapper at the time. “After listening 50-Cent’s first album I knew that rapping was a skill I had to learn.”

5. Que Rap

( Mqondisi Nyeleti)

The 35 year old rapper has discovered his music talent at a tendered age of 12 while living in Zimbabwe. Que has first curved his career around 1999 in Bulawayo with the Group the Hamadryads of which he was a co-founder. They released a radio single “Promises and lies” produced by Joe Maseko and had extensive radio airplay on the national radio. Que Rap returned to his family home in Botswana Francistown in 2001 and has continued to make music.

The 26 year old from Blue Town started rapping in 2005 and has a couple of videos on Youtube. His first video “Bothodi” is currently playing on BTV. He has another video Remember featuring Nchengeti, and is currently shooting the “Mma di drink” video. “I’m also working on my mix tape.”

This Serowe native grew up in Selebi Phikwe and started rapping aged 18 at Selebi Phikwe Senior School. It was at SPSS where he co-founded the group Off Army. He later went solo ands started producing his own music at a home studio in Gaborone West. He has worked with the likes of Bishop L Marumo, Praktical Skilz, Luzkat and Prinster.

Mteezy Da praiser is a Botswana contemporary Christian from Ramokgwebana. Since his first interview on The Voice in 2016 he has never looked back and has continued to record inspiring music.

From reciting poems as a young boy ‘Jerry’ is almost a complete musician who spends most of his time donating studio time to other artists who need it. Although a talented rapper, he only began rapping six years ago because: “I didn’t have the right equipment to produce music, now I do.”

The Francistown native aged 20 is a student who started doing music in 2013 aged 14. The versatile rapper has performed at Francistown night clubs. His art is different as he’s not afraid to borrow from other genres such as Pantsula.

MC Sol which stands for ‘Seed of Light’ is a Gospel rapper, singer, and songwriter. His work is mostly described as eccentric and yet informative.