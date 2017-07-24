The Voice celebrates with readers

The Voice Newspaper last weekend brought together its readers as well as the Francistown leadership at a panel discussion and a dinner that were held at Pomegranite Golf Resort and Tati river lodge respectively.

The two-day event was part of the newspaper’s commemoration of its 1000th edition milestone.

Kick starting the celebrations in the city where it was established, The Voice Newspaper hosted the panel discussion on the current local media state under the topic ‘Media: Is it broken or it is just misfiring.’

The panelists included among others, prominent lawyer Morgan Moseki, veteran journalist Spike Ganetsang and a former publisher and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa.

In her opening remarks, The Voice Publisher Beata Kasale took guests through the conceptualisation of the publication as well as it’s journey from 1993.

Kasale said in line with its popular tagline ‘Born in the Ghetto’, the publication’s roots originate in Francistown and that its founding Director, Donald Moore, was then a teacher at Mater Spei College where he had also established the school’s journalism club.

“The celebrations of the 1000th edition is a testimony that the newspaper from the north was determined to give the voiceless a voice,” said Kasale.

Jumping on to the order of the day, Mohwasa said unlike in other countries where the media enjoys a much bigger audience, the private media in Botswana operate in a small population, with a low reading culture and a small economic pace.

Mohwasa also said the local media needs to be commended for defying the odds and managing to grow and develop in a hostile environment.

He further lamented that the media has previously found itself in between fights with the government following the infamous advertising ban with the private media.

“Media freedom also includes the population in general as they are entitled to receive well researched and balanced stories,” he said.

Journalist and social media commentator, Godfrey Ganetsang, reminded the audience that the media is a business that has to make profit.

He argued that at times media practitioners are thrown at the deep end where they have to choose between ‘exposing’ some of their major advertisers and are at times forced to make very difficult decisions.

“We are at times at loggerheads where reporters have an expose on individuals or companies that splash thousands in your news company. And because of the said advertising ban we are at times faced with such difficult decisions, but we do try to do our best to uphold journalistic ethics because at the end of the day people view what we write as the gospel truth and I feel at times we tend to forget that,” he said.

For his part, retired Judge and media commentator, John Mosojane, said the trend with today’s journalists is that they tend to speculate and end up blowing stories out of proportion.

“In most cases you read a story, there are chunks and chunks of information but at the end of the story you realize as the reader that the writer went round and round to come to one small point. The writer ends up speculating and often misrepresenting the story,” he said.

Another point thrown to the panelists by The Voice News and Online Editor, Innocent Tshukudu, was the level of influence as well as the ethical dilemma on the endorsement of political parties or factions by media houses.

He said it is not uncommon in any given democracy, for media houses to endorse a political party or to hold a particular view, but wondered how influential the local media was when it comes to such endorsements.

The panel discussion that was also attended by Indian High Commissioner to Botswana, Ketan Shukla, Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane and Deputy Mayor Godisang Radisigo ended late into the night ahead of a readers’ night dinner session that was held at Tati River Lodge on Saturday evening.