Vintage car rental goes big

Appoints 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medalist, Isaac Makwala as brand ambassador

Car rental is a big business in Botswana, especially in the trade of vintage automobiles famous in old Hollywood movies such as the unforgettable 1939 ‘Gone With the Wind’ starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh.

This week, Vintage car enthusiast, Curator, and Founder of Vintage Classics, a local company specializing in iconic car rentals and hire, Ineeleng Kavindama speaks to Voice Money about the prospect of the least sought-after business venture.

“Vintage Classics is a well-thought out business concept that adds a historical touch to today’s events with a classic style that most have only seen in movies and read about in novels,” said Kavindama in an interview at her lavish home in Block 10, Gaborone, before stating that the initiative is unique and most appreciated by all.

She also said the company, which aspires to help local talent in the arts and sporting sectors has appointed Botswana gold medalist Athlete, Isaac Makwala as its Brand Ambassador.

Some of the terms of the agreement include facilitation of transport for the sporting icon’s travels in and outside the country.

Vintage Classics has over the past few months gained recognition from Batswana and one of the company’s highlights was chauffeuring former President of Botswana, Dr. Ian Seretse Khama around Thamaga during his farewell tour of the Bakgatla Ba ga Mmanaana district.

The President rode in the 1938 Chevrolet model, the 1939 Chevrolet Deluxe and the British 1947 Austin 10.

The company has also showcased its 12 car fleet cars at prime Hotels around the country and also at the recent International Poverty Eradication Summit held at the Grand Palm Peermont Grand Resort in Gaborone.

The seemingly confident Kavindama busted the myth that vintage cars are expensive to rent noting that their packages have been tailored to cater for low, medium and high budget clientele, decided according to the variety of cars in the fleet.

“The objective of this initiative is for all Batswana to be a part of this vintage lifestyle experience; we do not want it to be perceived as if it’s for the exclusivity of the rich and famous,” she said.

In the short term, Kavindama’s plans for Vintage Collections include selling the cars to Batswana in the coming months when the demand is high enough.

Her long-term plan is to expand to neighboring counties and has already started advertising in social media through the Facebook page ’Ineeleng Holdings’ which reaches a vast market in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.