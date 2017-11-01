Village Headman commits suicide

Police have confirmed the death of Kgosi Monametsi Montshioa of Mogwalale village near Goodhope whose body was found hanging from the rafters of his house yesterday (Tuesday).

Speaking to The Voice about the headman’s apparent suicide, Superintendent Mogomotsi Kwapa of Goodhope Police said the deceased did not leave any suicide note.

“His body was discovered by his relatives who immediately reported the incident to the police,” said Kwapa.

Kwapa said the family was also clueless about the headman’s sudden suicide. “Nobody knows what could have transpired, but the police investigations are on going,” said Kwapa.