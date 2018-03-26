Victorious Motlhajoe promises good times ahead

Omphile Matsorotsoro Motlhajoe of Botswana Democratic Party has promised to work hard and deliver services at his ward.

Speaking after winning the Ralekgetho by elections on Saturday night, Motlhajoe said that he was going to look at the road map that has been set by the former councillor, Gofentseone Rakala who passed away this year. “I know mine is a short term but I will look at what was already there and finish it.”

He thanked electorates for having faith in him. “It was not an easy journey but people had trust in me because I am an honest person that they can trust.”

BDP won with a 109 margin as it garnered 339 votes followed by Johnson Monare of Umbrella for Democratic Change with 233 and Marco Malwetse of Alliance for Progressives with 45 votes.

