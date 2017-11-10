Victim of divorce

Terminated marriage renders woman homeless 9 years later.

Acting on the instructions of a court order, Police Officers and Sheriffs forcibly removed the Gaborone City Council Chief Accounts Officer, Mmaletsatsi Mongale from her house in Tlokweng on Tuesday.

Mongale, 56, has learnt the hard way never to ignore a court order.

Early this year the court ruled that she must vacate the house she co-owned with her ex -husband and sell it to divide the proceeds equally.

The defiant woman however continued to occupy the same house in Tlokweng with her two children, aged 31 and 25.

On Tuesday her peaceful life came to an abrupt and chaotic end when police officers and sheriffs descended on her to effect a dramatic eviction.

Pouncing while she was still at work, law enforcement officers barged into the house and tossed out furniture and household goods on the streets.

When she arrived home from work and found scores of curious onlookers watching the humiliating scene, Mmaletsatsi immediately picked a kettle from a pile of furniture and launched an attack on the sheriff.

Police quickly restrained her with handcuffs and she went on to watch helplessly until the end.

Mmaletsatsi’s trouble began in 2008 when her husband 65-year old husband, Ditsabatho, terminated the couple’s 17- year -old in-community of property marriage.

The two had made a settlement agreement for their plot in Tlokweng and Block 3 Gaborone to be granted to the wife while the plot Mahalapye went to the ex-husband.

In 2011 Ditsabatho however backtracked on the initial agreement and took the matter to the Court of Appeal where he was granted his new demand for all the property to be sold and for the couple to share the money.

Speaking in an interview the frustrated woman accused Ditsabatho of betrayal.

“ He sold his house in Mahalapye clandestinely before demanding the share of the property that was initially granted to me. I reported the matter to the Vice President, Mogweetsi Masisi who advised me to go back to court, which I was still in the process of doing, so you can imagine what a shock, this eviction is to me,” she said.

Mmaletsatsi further told of how Ditsabatho had deserted her for a younger woman in 2001.

“ He left us long ago to go and live with a young girl so I don’t know why he wants us to suffer. I have worked hard to build my houses in Tlokweng and in Block 3 and now I am homeless! I will not rest until I get my property back,” said Mmaletsatsi who left the scene with a colleague who had offered her accommodation temporarily.

Tenants who occupied her house in Block 3 were also evicted.

When contacted for a comment Mongale referred the reporter to the Court of Appeal judgment for answers.