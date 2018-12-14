VFR finalists impress on stage

Undaunted by the heavy rain that fell, finalists of The Voice of the Fittest Rapper (VFR) put on an electric show, lighting up Tati River Lodge on Saturday night.

The 10 finalists were scheduled to perform two tracks each, as opening acts for Team Distant.

In front of an intimate crowd on a wet December evening at The Voice’s 25th Anniversary Party, MC Sol set the mood for the night with a risqué stage performance.

MC Sol

Although he got off to a shaky start, forgetting the lyrics to his own song, Sol redeemed himself with his explosive second offering, showing exactly why judges found him worthy of a top 10 spot.

Four finalists, Xzader, 2-4-8, Luzkat and D-Funk could not make it to the launch. However, this opened doors for other rappers who seized the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Savage stepped up on stage and had VFR organisers drooling over his lyrical mastery and unanimously agreeing that he deserves a spot in the top 10.

The Palapye outfit, Trailer Gang brought trap to another level with an energetic stage performance and rightly received a standing ovation from fans and fellow finalists.

The youthful quartet performed like veterans and will undoubtedly appeal to a younger audience.

Yet another group of youngsters, North Beast Religion (NBR) had revellers on their toes; they don’t just have a gothic name, but the talent to match.

North Beast Religion

Other notable performers on the night were Jerry Bluntz and Krytik-70 who gave a good account of themselves with assured stage performances. O-Clan rocked up late, owned the Mic and had the audience bobbing their heads in bliss.

Jerry Bluntz

Veteran, Bicko G sent everyone into nostalgia with his ‘I’m your next door guy’ type of lyrics. His rhymes and lines laced with kasi stories seemed to resonate well with the boisterous crowd.

The Voice, with the help of our loyal readers, hopes to crown an ultimate winner from these talented finalists.

Their performance videos will be uploaded on the competition page soon and voting lines opened for members of the public on 20th December. May the fittest rapper win!