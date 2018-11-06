Veteran teacher charged

John Mackenzie teacher in court for indecent assault

A popular teacher at John Mackenzie School (JMS) has been charged with three counts of indecent assault by Central Police in Francistown.

Mervyn Greenland who has been a teacher at one of the city’s oldest private schools for 21 years found himself on the wrong side of the law when three parents reported him to authorities for allegedly sexually assaulting three 10-year-old girls.

The shamed veteran teacher was immediately suspended by School Board’s Chairman, Altaf Parekh, on October 08th.

In a previous interview with The Voice, Parekh said Greenland was suspended on full pay to allow the police to carry out a full investigation.

The alleged assault on the three girls caused quite a stir on social media with former students claiming to know more victims, and many parents calling for the school and the police to act.

Concerned parents were irked by a letter asking them to treat the information as absolutely confidential. This led them to believe that the school was attempting a cover-up.

The soft spoken Greenland had however protested his innocence in an exclusive interview with The Voice following the explosive accusations on social media.

“I know that the investigations will exonerate me,” he told The Voice then.

He added that he accepted a polygraph test from the police and was confident of positive results.

The 64-year-old Zimbabwean, widely known as Mr G, said the matter has devastated his family since making rounds on social media.

“The police have confiscated my travel documents but I’m staying put to clear my name,” he said.