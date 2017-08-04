Vee splashes 250K on latest music video

The singer to release new album soon

One of the country’s biggest and most successful artists, Vee Mampeezy, has confirmed he will be releasing a new album soon.

The album is his second to be released under the internationally recognised label, Universal Records and his 14th studio album over all.

The Hukuntsi born singer – real name Odirile Sento – revealed the upcoming LP, which was originally scheduled for release next year, will contain 10 singles, including title track ‘Champion’, as well as ‘Never Give Up’, ‘Holy’, ‘Oa be a Tsile’ and ‘No No’ amongst others.

The Kwaito-Kwaso star is rightly proud of his relationship with Universal Records, and told Voice Entertainment, “You should understand that Universal has over 200 artists – and all of them want to release their projects. To have mine approved for release before peak time (December) is quite an achievement for me.”

Vee is scheduled to start shooting the music video for ‘Champion’ early next week, with Voice Entertainment learning that the pint-sized musician is willing to splash up to P250, 000 on the shoot.

The singer was slightly defensive when asked about spending a quarter of a million Pula on filming, saying, “It is not like I am spending a lot of money on the video. Look, it is the high-end venue, the celebrities which will be featured on the song as well as the top of the range cars. The price yes does tally up to a few thousands.”

With his last project, ‘I do’, Vee scooped the Africa category award at this year’s metro FM Awards.

He continues to feature amongst the highest-paid artists in the country, performing in major gigs around the country.