Vee returns to roots in new single

Having been criticised recently for ‘losing his identity and original sound’, Metro FM award winner Vee Mampeezy has returned to his ‘taku taku’ roots with his latest single.

Vee’s new offering, ‘Batho ba nyatsa Batho/ testify’, has proved a massive hit with fans since its release earlier this month.

Indeed, such is its popularity, the song was downloaded over 10, 000 times in the first week of it being made available.

The upbeat comeback track highlights Vee’s numerous achievements in the music industry, as the diminutive singer tells listeners he’s a hero not a zero!

From starting out as a young house kwasa artist performing in school halls to collaborating with international artists like Casper Nyovest and gospel singer, Sfiso Ncwane, Vee has been an inspiration to many artists.

“Respect my small beginning,” the lyrics state, going on to outline Vee’s transformation into an internationally recognised performer.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment, Vee revealed the song, which features local artists DJ Bino, Deril and DJ Kuchi, is a voice to all the dreamers who are being criticised.

“People laughed at my dreams simply because I was working in a car wash. I washed those cars with a dream of recording a song and with God I made it. This song is to motivate those dreamers to drive on with a goal of getting a testimony,” he explained, adding that no one should let a humble upbringing stop them from reaching for the stars.

“No one is born a mistake, we all have a purpose and we need to find it with time. You shouldn’t give up while you are still breathing,” stressed the Kwaito King, who has now been active in the music industry for more than 12 years.