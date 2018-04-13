Vee headlines the Carnival Show

A bumper crowd is expected at the BOMU Carnival Music Festival which will take place on the 28th of April at Molapo Stanbic Piazza.

With gates opening as early as 1200hrs, artists such as the award winning Kwaito Kwasa, Vee, Slizer, Mlesho, Puna Gabasiane, Skavenja, Berry Heart, Jojo, Diva Vebrok, Street Gang, Skazzo, Rachel Taukobong, Young Prince, Figos and many other will entertain the crowd.

On the decks will be DJ Sly, Fondo Fire, Copper Field, KSB, Rily Phazz and Bondy.

Bonnie B, Alpha, Bash 20 and the energetic Kokwana will be MCs.

Tickets are selling at P50 in advance and P70 at the gate.