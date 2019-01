DJ Bino, Vee Mampeezy and Dr Tawanda have collaborated on a new song ‘Daf Daf’.

The unmistakable Bino Production is reminiscent of his hit song ‘Be with us’ (Ivai nesu) also featuring Dr Tawanda.

Now based in Letlhakane, Bino is known for his golden touch and is behind Vee’s ‘Re ja joy’ and ‘A ring maaka mo ngwaneng’.