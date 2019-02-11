Valentines tips for him

Ladies and some gents! How about we focus on MEN this valentine’s holiday for a change? Traditionally, this international love day is more about showering and pampering your special lady/man in your life.

Lets face it, throughout the centuries men have always been known to initiate the first move when it comes to love, like marriage proposals, asking her/him out on a date or even being a girlfriend/boyfriend.

The social pressure to make this beautiful romantic day has always been on him. They go through lengths for the perfect special day for us girls.

While on this topic, I give props to the men that have been rejected many times and still have the courage to keep on finding their perfect match. It’s commendable.

Not saying ladies don’t show their partners’ love during this holiday, but how about total castaway of expectations this time around?

Showing him extra, extra love for a change? If you have, then keep on doing your beautiful thing Sis! If you haven’t, there just might be light shared and ideas to switching up the roles this Valentines.

So to get inspiration and ideas of what to do on this day for your bae, here are a series of questions asked to a random selection of men with different occupations and age range.

A little insight of what they want on this day of passion. Lets play along!

IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO: Mdu ‘ThaParty’ Madzwamuse

Award Winning Media Personality, Radio & TV Producer, Creative- Mdu ‘ThaParty’ Madzwamuse, 27.

Q: Do you celebrate Valentines Day?

A: Yes I celebrate Valentines. I’m a lover I can’t help it.

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out?

A: Special home cooked meal, shopping for ingredients, cooking together, setting the table, eating together, then have wine and other things. Blissful!

Q: Describe your ideal Valentines Day

A: Linking up with my partner then doing what I gave as my answer to question to the second question.

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: Achieving my goals. I have been working so hard that I enjoy reaping what I sowed. So I’m fulfilled by my work right now.

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: Effort from her, because I’m a guy, I’m obviously meant to and will make her feel special. I just want her to beat me to it.

GENTLE MAN: Mompoloki Mofinyi Molelekwa

Petrol Attendant, Mmompoloki Mofinyi Molelekwe, 22

Q: Do you have a partner?

A: Yes

Q: Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

A: Yes

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: My job

Q: What’s your ideal Valentine’s Day?

A: Surprising my girlfriend with a car

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: Anything that she feels that is special for me and she can afford

CONTENT: Thabo Malie

Thabo Malie, 31- Graphic Designer and Social Media Strategist

Q: Do you have a partner?

A: Yes I have a partner.

Q: Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

A: Yes I do.

Q: What’s your ideal Valentine’s Day?

A: My ideal Valentines Day would comprise of an intimate dinner and exchange of gifts.

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: Currently I would have to say, its family, the relationships I have in my life, either romantic or plutonic, my job, and achieving goals I have set out for myself.

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: I want time with my person and everything else that goes with it.

YOUNG LOVER: Tumelo Tau

Tumelo Tau, 18- Photographer

Q: Do you have a partner?

A: Yes

Q: Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

A: Nope, Valentines Day is overrated, it’s just another day in the calendar.

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out night out?

A: I prefer dinner at home because it’s secluded

Q: So you don’t do anything special for your special person on this day?

A: Not necessarily. lol

Q: What do you do when they get you a Valentines Gift?

A: Well if it be an outgoing, id go out and make it worth it and if it were to be a gift I’d still show my appreciation.

FREE SPIRIT: Aobakwe Molosiwa

Aobakwe Molosiwa, 29- Designer at Gilded Sands

Q: Do you celebrate Valentines Day?

A: I personally will not be celebrating Valentines Day this year, but im open to the possibility of celebrating it if the right somebody avails themselves.

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out?

A: If I were to do anything it would definitely be a romantic dinner at home. Nothing beats the attention to detail that can be achieved when having dinner at home.

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: The small gestures, those little moments in time that can often be overlooked. I celebrated my birthday yesterday with a scenic drive and hike in Gabane with three friends. Nothing more, and it was different and refreshing, which made it truly magical.

Q: Describe your ideal Valentines Day

A: Having general plans communicated on time so one prepares accordingly, if its go-carts then to dress appropriately (and bring sunscreen) if its leisurely drive with dinner, having comfortable enough clothing that can transition between the two. A few surprises thrown in here and there never hurt (those small, thoughtful gestures go a long way)

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: What I want for Valentines Day is human connection. I want to remember how I felt throughout the year and this doesn’t have to break the bank. I would take experiences over grand material gifts any day.

LOVE OUTCAST: Rak.O

Baipheti Rakodu Aka Rak.O, 24- Musician

Q: Do you have a partner?

A: Depends whose asking lol! But no I don’t.

Q: Do you celebrate Valentines Day?

A: No I do not celebrate Valentines Day, I don’t like to do things that a lot of people are doing, so I like to have my Valentine day on a separate day than when people are doing it. I don’t even call it Valentines Day, but basically it is Valentines Day.

Q: Romantic Dinner at home or a night out?

A: Romantic night out. Girls like when you do to things and people can see them, so definitely a night out.

Q: Describe your ideal Valentines Day

A: A picnic. I like picnics, if my partner would surprise me with a picnic somewhere really nice and green, Id be so happy. I love picnics. There should be alcohol there too I love alcohol!

Q: What would you like for Valentines?

A: I like rings, I haven’t had a wallet in like 2years, and a grooming kit, id like a grooming kit too and take care of my beard bruv! So yea rings, a wallet and a grooming kit! I guess that’s a good valentines gift.

CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP: Nick Bonte

Nick Bonte, 30- Industrial designer, photographer, social media influencer

Q: Do you celebrate Valentines Day?

A: Sometimes if me and my girl are up for it

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: Being in a mental space were I can self reflect and able to set my goals for my future because of recent I have just been having to do what I needed to do, and now I’m at a point where I can do what I want to do.

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out?

A: Romantic dinner at home. You pretty much get to control the mood, there is a lot of opportunity to connect in private without everybody’s eyes on you. That way when things get heated up, coz they will, we don’t have to waist time waiting on the waiter to bring the bill.

Q: Describe your ideal Valentines Day

A: My ideal Valentines Day would be a picnic with Gorgeous, somewhere beautiful and green, by a river, with all our favorite food, salty and sweet and some red wine

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: Money would be great thank you

FOODIE: Moks Sebina

Moks Sebina, 24- Web Developer, Entrepreneur

Q: Do you celebrate Valentines Day?

A: I generally don’t celebrate it but whenever I’ve had someone in my life during Valentines Day I’ve always made some kind of gesture like chocolate… always chocolate

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out?

A: I think with little effort any night at home can be romantic, so a night out for Valentine’s Day is definitely the way to go!

Q: What would you say fulfills your life right now?

A: My work, its been an amazing learning curve and I enjoy learning more about it.

Q: What’s your ideal Valentines Day?

A: hanging out in clothes we don’t mind getting dirty, with buckets of body paint, put some blank wallpaper on a wall and go crazy!

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: Baked goodies.

LUXE LOVE: Drew Chadhall

Drew Chadhall, 32- Events and Communications Consultant, Arts and Electro Dance Music Activist, Radio Personality

Q: Do you celebrate Valente’s Day?

A: I don’t even celebrate my birthdays, so no.

Q: Romantic dinner at home or a night out?

A: Dinner at my house would be ideal.

Q: What would you say fulfills you right now in life?

A: Work, bringing an entire project to life fulfills me in the most incredible way.

Q: Describe your ideal Valentine’s Day.

A: If I had to celebrate V-day, id say a night in a yacht, with the perfect view, Rufus Du Sol in the background, all sorts of sea food and endless black label beer!

Q: What do you want for Valentines?

A: Tickets to Ultra Music Festival Miami

So there we have it ladies and some gents! I think its safe to say that these mostly-simple creatures just want to be loved ultimately, even those who don’t celebrate this day of romance still deserve a little bit of loving.

It’s all about knowing the personality of who you want to create this special day with. If your guy is more of an introvert, a cozy intimate set up is ideal, if he’s a man’s man and isn’t shy to express himself, then go all out and match up to his character. Either way, make sure it’s one Valentines he will never forget!