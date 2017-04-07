Unprotected sex in the second city

GHETTO SEX WORKERS SHUN CONDOMS

In the heart of Francistown’s central business district (CBD), a group of young women lurk in dark alleyways, daubing their faces with makeup and adjusting their short skirts.

It is just past 19:00 hours on a Friday night. Businesses have closed and what remains of nightlife in the country’s second city is beginning to stir.

This includes transactional sex – illegal and risky because of the terrible threat of HIV/AIDS.

However, despite the dangers, these ladies of the night – a combination of locals and those from the economically ravaged Zimbabwe – are desperate, drawn to prostitution due to the ever-dwindling employment opportunities currently crippling the ghetto.

Sadly, this age-old profession appears to have taken on a sinister, deadly new twist in Francistown – punters will pay more for the thrill of unprotected sex.

Tjodwapi is one such young lady forced to turn to sex in order to survive. In her late 20s, she sells her diminutive body on the St Patrick street and in nearby bars.

Despite the risk of infection, Tjodwapi does not use a condom because she earns more from rubber-less sex.

“It is not only me. Most of us here and across the city are doing it. There is no need to lie about it because, since the mines closed, clients are scarce. So we just need to maximize on the few who are still buying sex,” she told The Voice simply.

Wearing a strong deodorant and assuming an air of sophistication, Tjodwapi is one of hundreds of young women turning to sex work in a city where the economy is stagnant.

It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of Health and Wellness, alongside its developmental partners, are undertaking a survey to establish the magnitude of sexual behaviour amongst the country’s commercial sex workers.

“The survey is ongoing. It started last week and will last for four months,” revealed Victor Dintle, an Information and Technology (IT) Officer with the National AIDS Coordinating Agency (NACA).

According to Dintle, the survey was motivated by confessions made by sex workers on the use of condoms. Dintle said it is evident from these admissions that more and more prostitutes are engaging in unprotected sex.

Few sex workers get the treatment they need because they are stigmatized in health centres, undermining efforts to reduce HIV prevalence.

Botswana has the largest HIV epidemics after Swaziland, with almost 18.5 percent of the 2.1million people living with the disease.

HIV campaigners have taken their safe sex messages to hotspots like long distance trucker stopovers and small semi-urban centres, but change has yet to take root in city centres.

Tjodwapi and her colleagues are playing a deadly game of Russian roulette – for them the change will probably come too late.