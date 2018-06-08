Unpacking Dj snipes

You probably have seen him in almost all the gigs in Francistown.

A familiar figure at Dumela Lodge, TRL and Cresta Thapama, Mpho Masalia aka DJ Snipes currently under CueBeat Productions is one of Ghetto’s rising stars.

The 25 year old who only began deejaying five years ago has found a niche in the Deep tech and Ancestral house.

With inspiration from the likes of Black Coffee, Da Capo and Culoe de Song the youngster dreams of going international soon.

Having already shared the stage with Da Capo, Samurai and Kharynda Soul, Snipes is well on his way.