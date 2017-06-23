United Lounge to host Heavy K

Block Six based club, United Lounge appears to be the place to be for Urban Youth.

Of late, the club has attracted a number of artists from South Africa, with the latest being Heavy K. Next Friday, the award winning House music artist, of ‘Umoya’ fame, will descend upon the club for a show called #Drumboss Night featuring DJ KSB, Allan Govie.

Heavy K is capable of attracting a full house and has a number of followers in Botswana.

Patrons will have to part with P70 and doors open at 1800hrs.

DJ Cee will be the host for the night.