United Café opens in Maun

All roads will be heading to the official opening of United Café in Maun courtesy of Hammer Entertainment.

The new Café, which is the sister to the one at Block 6 in Gaborone, will see a number of the City’s entertainment gurus flocking into the tourist town.

In the line up for the official opening performance will be DJ Sly, Gouveia, KSB, Fondo Fire, Ricky Lamar and Cee.

Maun DJ, Cue, Big Pun and Jakes will also add to the massive line up.

Entrance is free on both Friday and Saturday gigs and there will be free drinks and braai for those who make it before 20:00hrs.