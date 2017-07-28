Union leaders jumped the gun in BMD wars

Two labour movements, Botswana Public Employees Union and Botswana Federation For Public Sector Trade Unions (BOFEPUSU) are constantly mentioned within the divisions that have engulfed the Botswana Movement for Democracy.

Some political pundits have even suggested that the bad blood between the two has influenced the internal feud currently ravaging BMD.

In this edition The Voice Staffer, Daniel Chida talks to BOFEPUSU President, Johannes Tshukudu.

Q. Your federation has been accused of having had a hand in BMD divisions, what is your say?

A. We are largely concerned with labour issues but if there are national issues across the country that we can assist government on or any other political party to put the things in the right place we do give our helping hand and offer alternative suggestions.

We are worried by the BMD situation and we had thought that the bigger picture was to provide alternative government not fighting amongst ourselves.

I know why people will say we had a hand.

Q. Why?

A. Before the Bobonong fiasco, the federation attended a meeting that was addressed by Ndaba Gaolathe’s faction at Letlhabile in Gaborone and our intention was to appreciate what the challenges the two factions were facing.

It is unfortunate that in that same meeting, our colleagues who attended gave an impression that we were taking sides.

Q. So do you acknowledge that you made a big mistake?

A. Leaders don’t make mistakes but sometimes they jump the gun because for you to make a position on something, you need to give the benefit of the doubt to the other party.

I cannot say they were wrong but they compromised the whole issue of fair hearing.

We were too quick to make a comment. In essence the intention of going there was to see what role the federation can play to bring both parties together as a unit.

We were too quick to comment.

Q. Have you tried to seek audience with the other faction?

A. We haven’t made any attempt on the understanding that when two parties are at loggerheads and you seem to have taken a side, it is going to be difficult for the other party to call you for intervention.

I think their failure to engage us is their fear of us being involved.

Q. Post the Bobonong events, have you tried to reconcile the two?

A. What is experienced at BMD is a concern but we have to allow them to sit down and reflect on the matter and see what could be the way forward.

We opted to have a meeting with the UDC leaders but it did not materialise as we were told that some of their members were out of town and could not be reached at a short notice.

We had wanted to contact them immediately.

Q. So what do you suggest should be done?

A. The two parties must come to a central point where they can discuss their differences so that we can establish whether their differences emanate from ideological perspectives or is just an issue of personalities and egos.

In our view we are not interested in seeing people putting their interests first. It must be the interest of the nation first and theirs second.

If its personalities, then we will have to sit them down. We have to meet the two camps and evaluate their presentations.

Q. Who do you recognise now as BMD President?

A. That can now largely depend on how we understand their constitution and we are waiting for an informed position from our legal advisors to tell us who among the two complied with the constitution.

But popularly from the polls as given by the general public it seems the Ndaba camp has a large following.

Of course I might say that is presentation by the public which has never been verified by any means which is objective and I cannot commit myself to it.

If we are to call a UDC meeting then we will excuse both of them since we don’t know who is constitutionally elected.

Q. If this issue drags on until the general elections what will you do?

A. We will go to their constituencies and tell people not to vote for them. We will tell people that they are the reason why the BMD is not in the Umbrella.

We will ask voters to punish them. Our hope is that everything that has to be done within opposition has to be done this year and we use 2018 to mobilise for the general elections.

Q. UDC President, Duma Boko says he is going to try to reconcile your federation and BOPEU, is that possible?

We have never failed to respect BOPEU despite being a different entity; we have long extended our hand to sort out our differences.

We do appreciate Boko’s efforts and even during the May Day he made the same statement but until now he has not done that.

We don’t want to be seen as an obstacle to the bigger picture which is removing BDP from the government.

We know it is not going to be easy because our intelligence told us the DIS is working round the clock to make sure that our mission is not accomplished.

Once they are done with the UDC then the next step will be the labour federations especially BOFEPUSO.