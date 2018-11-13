Union leader dismisses masisi’s SONA

Secretary General of Botswana Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU), Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has dismissed President, Mokgweetsi Masisi’s maiden State of the Nation Address as rhetoric.

Speaking to The Voice, Motshegwa said that whilst Masisi’s speech was admittedly impressive, actions ultimately speak louder than words.

“A priority to government should be to ensure that social justice is central to achieving equitable and sustainable growth for all towards development of people as human beings. This is because the proceeds of Botswana’s economy benefit few people whereas the many are on the margins,” he said, noting that many employed Batswana live in ‘abject poverty’.

“Merely talking about economic growth is not sufficient. There must be efforts towards empowerment of individuals through decent work, support people through social protection and ensure the voices of the poor and marginalised are heard.”

He stressed poverty can only be eased through the creation of decent jobs and urged government to change its mindset and accept Trade Unions as partners in Collective Bargaining and National Development.

“There is need for holistic amendment of Labour laws to align them to international standards, for establishment of bargaining and other social dialogue structures.”

Motshegwa mentioned the government have a well documented history of sidelining workers and Trade Unions when it comes to national agenda and public policy.

“Masisi’s administration, just like Khama’s, seems much prepared to be militant and ruthless in curtailing workers and Trade Union rights,” he said, citing the recent de-recognition of Public Sector Unions as a perfect example.

On other issues, Motshegwa said that the government must be quick to pass the Freedom of Information bill, strengthen democratic institutions and combat the rising levels of corruption.

“It is doubtful that Masisi’s administration will be able to fight corruption as some of his key officers are embroiled in corruption and he seem to place so much trust in them,” he observed, warning that one of the things that will impede government’s capacity to deliver is the appointing of top civil servants based on nepotism and tokenism at the expense of competence and merit.

“This dents morale and productivity in the public service and at the end people who are tasked with high responsibility in government are people with questionable credentials.”