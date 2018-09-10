Unidentified man found dead

Gaborone West Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify the body of a man, at Princes Marina Hospital mortuary, who was found dead in the bush behind Molapo Crossing mall on the 28th of August.

Speaking to The Voice, G/West Police Station Commander Onious Madziba, said on the night that the body was discovered, they received a call from a passerby after 2pm indicating that there was a motionless man lying in the bush.

He said when the police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man believed to be aged between 40 and 50.

Madziba said they took the man to Princess Marina Hospital where he was certified dead. “The corpse has not yet been identified, but we suspect the man was a foreigner. We do not suspect any foul play. The man is coffee in complexion. He was found wearing a pair of khakhi trousers, a grey jersey under a grey sweater labeled ‘smile back’, black sox and sky blue nike takkies. We appeal to the public to help with information about the deceased by contacting any nearest police station or call 3922889/771/773,” said Madziba.