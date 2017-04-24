UDC unconcerned at “Mokoko’s” Tlokweng Election Entry

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) claim to be unconcerned at Friday’s shock news that a third, independent candidate will stand for the Tlokweng parliamentary seat.

The surprise late entrant, Shirley Segokgo will stand against the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s Elijah ‘fashion’ Katse as well as the UDC’s Kenneth Masego Segokgo.

After much deliberation, President Ian Khama issued the writ for the constituency on April 6.

On Sunday the UDC held a major rally, which was attended by Margarete Nasha, Botswana Congress party (BCP) party president Dumelang Saleshando, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD)’s Ndaba Gaolathe, Wynter Mmolots and Dithapelo Keorapetse amongst others.

Speaking at the rally, Nasha, who is known for her ‘straight talking’, described Friday’s development as ‘another political stunt by the BDP’.

However, she maintained her confidence that the Batlokwa ‘would vote for the right candidate’.

“We should only vote for one Segokgo, and that is Kenneth. I believe her late arrival into the game is another plot to try and lure votes away from us,” she said.

Nasha was to make further damming remarks about the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agents, claiming they have deviated from their mandate and were now ‘stalking’ the citizens.

She believes DISS agents have gone as far as spying on ordinary citizens, something she insists is a breach of their right to privacy.

“They listen in on our conversations, even those of us who are no threat to the security of the nation. They have completely fallen off the bandwagon and what they were setup to do,” she said.