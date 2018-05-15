UDC partners implored to desist from double standards

Botswana Movement for Democracy’s Secretary General, Gilbert Mangole has pleaded with parties within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition to stop applying double standards when it comes to welcoming new members into their parties.

Mangole who was welcoming Bruce Nkgakile from Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on Saturday at Big Five lodge in Mogoditshane, pleaded with members from fellow coalition parties to stop insulting them for recruiting from the BDP. “Our aim is to lure BDP members into the UDC, just like we celebrated when Pono Moatlhodi was joining the Botswana National Front, we must celebrate Nkgakile’s defection.”

He said that it is not an offence to recruit members from the BDP and make them party representatives. “BNF recruited Moatlhodi and made him their candidate for Tonota Constituency so it will not be an offence to make Nkgakile our candidate for Mogoditshane. Let’s celebrate the way we celebrated Moathodi at BNF,” said the Mochudi West Member of Parliament before pleading with fellow coalition comrades to stop insulting them. “People must stop insulting us saying we don’t have members, we are busy recruiting from the BDP just like all opposition parties,” he added.

Meanwhile BMD President, Sidney Pilane also implored his party members to ignore petty talks and focus on uniting the UDC.

Pilane pleaded with members to unite and work hard to make history by winning Moshupa/Manyana constituency from BDP. “The area has been a BDP stronghold since independence and for us to win it, we have to work hard as a team and leave petty talk aside,” Pilane said.

The constituency fell vacant after its MP, Mokgweetsi Masisi became State President.