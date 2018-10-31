UDC does not have a legal president- Pilane

Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) is assembling a team of lawyers that will represent the party at the High Court as the party challenges its expulsion from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

When addressing members of the media yesterday, the BMD leadership who included party President, Sidney Pilane and Secretary General- Gilbert Mangole, said that the presence and participation by Botswana Congress Party at the meeting which took a decision to suspend BMD vitiates any and all decisions made at that meeting.

“BCP is not and has not at any time become a member of the UDC. It may in consequence not attend any lawful meetings of the UDC in the future nor participate in any decisions that the UDC might make,” said Mangole.

He said that no decisions made by the UDC in the past, including the decision to suspend them in the presence of the BCP and in which they participated is lawful. However, Pilane mentioned that they were going to court for fair judgment.

“We have to appear before fair people who are not conflicted or having hidden agenda,” he said.

Pilane later dropped a bombshell by announcing that the coalition did not have a constitutional president. “According to the UDC constitution that was approved and registered by the Registrar of Society on 23 August 2012, there shall be a congress where a President will be elected but we have never done that. So it means UDC does not have a President.”

He added that even the NEC was supposed to have been elected three years from 2012 but it is six years now without any election.

The UDC leader said that while at court, Duma Boko will explain how he ended up in the UDC presidential seat.

“Calling Boko the President of UDC and I the Vice President was just public relations and it is not there constitutionally. All the suspensions and expulsion has forced us to take this route. Re phutlha bo mantswitswidi re tla lebagana le bone.”