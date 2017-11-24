UB40, a show to remember!

They came, they played, they conquered – ant that’s not just the excellent UB40 but also local star Charma Gal and Lucky Dube’s brilliant Band.

The Gaborone Spring Festival, with reggae royalty UB40 as its headline act, will go down in history as one of the best and most organised events ever held in Botswana.

From security, crowd control, sound and stage, everything was on point. Charma Gal once again proved why she is the undoubted queen of Mosakaso.

She spent two hours on stage and gave a splendid performance, paving the way perfectly for UB40.

The English band had the crowd in a trance as they belted out melodies from their previous albums.

Midway through their performance there was panic as the group briefly left the stage.

The worry was short lived however, as they returned with a stunning encore, which included arguably their most famous hit, ‘Red Red Wine’, much to the delight of the crowd.

Continuing the high quality set, Lucky Dube’s band wrapped up the night in style.

They covered most of the South African legend’s biggest tracks, in what was a fitting tribute to the fallen hero who died ten years ago.

Speaking to Big Weekend after the event, the show’s organiser, Resego Matenge described the day as an eye-opener for him and his team.

Vowing not to rest on his laurels, he said, “I have raised the bar for myself and will work hard again next year. I wanted to give people value for their money.”

Already looking ahead to how he could possibly top this memorable night, Matenge revealed he has plans to sign up another huge international artist for next year’s event, although he refused to give clues about who that might be.