UB40 coming to Botswana after 27 years

Adding flavor to an already eventful entertainment scene, legendary reggae ambassadors UB40 will return to Botswana following their visit 27 years ago.

Lead by Ali Campbell, Astro eaturing five founding members Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Brian Travers (saxophone), Jimmy Brown (drums), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals) and Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings, who will be on the band’s Botswana tour- UB40 have since received international acclaim with songs like Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love becoming hit singles in both the UK and the US.

The man behind UB40’s second coming, Resego ‘Leshman’ Matenge- Managing Director of Leshman’s Holdings told Voice Entertainment this week that the tour by the world acclaimed group presents an opportunity for Botswana to shine on the world map.

“This is a time for Botswana to shine. We did it with athletics recently and now the entertainment scene is also putting Botswana on the map,” he said joyfully.

UB40’s first stop will be Botswana after they complete their Europe tour and the supporting acts on the night will be Dj Fresh, Sereetsi & The Natives, Wizards, Ex Lucky Dube band as well as the ‘Mmokolodi’ singer and the country’s most sought after female artist, Charma Gal.

According to Leshman the 18-member group famous for their chart topping single ‘Red red wine’ will arrive in Botswana on November 14 and are expected to spend a week in Botswana.

“They will arrive here four days before the event. They will also visit the Okavango Delta before they depart for the UK. This we hope will market our tourism attraction places, as you know, they are followed by millions across the world,” he said and added: “The group is followed by the middle age because they still carry memories from back in 1989 when UB40 came here. So those are really our target, but we have also received offers from across the Southern African region to attend the show,” he said.

The group which was formed back in 1978 have received multiple awards and named the most decorated reggae group of all time.

But in 2008 the lead singer Ali Campbell announced his departure from the group, but not to worry- he will also make the band that will be coming to Botswana.