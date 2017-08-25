UB unveils Korean corner

The Korean Corner, a center in the University of Botswana in Gaborone equipped with the latest state of the art technology, traditional Korean art and crafts a well as Korean reading material was officially unveiled last week Thursday and has been hailed as one of the ways to strengthen Botswana and South Korea relations.

The facility, located at the old student center in Block 253 Room 020, was officially opened by Pretoria based South Korean Ambassador Yeon-Ho Choi and will also be used for various events such as Korean Film and food festivals, language and culture festivals.

Receiving a donation of ten Samsung Note Book laptops and a giant flat screen television from the Korean Ambassador, University of Botswana Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Kgomotso Moahi said the equipment will go a long way in helping the university to avail information on Korea to both the learners and the teaching fraternity.

Giving his address at the illustrious event attended by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Student Welfare, Professor Martin Mokgwathi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Finance and Administration, Mr Mendel Nlanda among others, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Affairs, Professor Sebudubudu said the opening of the Korean Corner is a firm indication of how committed the South Korean government was in maintaining strong relations with Botswana.

Sebudubudu assured the Ambassador that South Korea made the right choice to partner with UB as the partnership would nurture and further strengthen existing relations between Botswana and his country.

“Healthy relations between Botswana and South Korea will help in the expansion of business relations between the two nations,” remarked Choi before citing President Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama’s last visit to South Korean, noting that the gesture helped expand relations between Botswana and South Korea even further.