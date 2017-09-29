Tyre world thief stopped in his tracks

A Molepolole man was given a painful reminder that crime doesn’t pay when he was sentenced to four strokes on his bare buttocks for stealing.

Although 25-year-old Joseph Raseme could not escape his hot date with the sjambok, he was spared imprisonment as court suspended his six-month sentence.

Appearing before Mogoditshane Customary chief Tswina Mochudi on Monday, the dreadlocked Raseme changed his original plea of not guilty, claiming that he stole in order to sustain his dormant business.

It was revealed before court that Raseme broke into Tyre World in Old Industrial on the 2nd of September and stole four televisions and a till with P500 inside – an action that was caught on CCTV.

In his evidence, Tyre World store manager, Keeditse Kebadiretse explained that he received a call from the store the next morning, informing him there had been a break-in and that some appliances were missing.

“The CCV footage showed Raseme entering the store through a window. We took the matter to the police,” testified Kebadiretse, adding that he knew the suspect from piece work Raseme had done for Tyre World in the past.

During his mitigation, Raseme admitted his guilt but insisted there was only P100 in the till and not P500.

The first-time offender begged court to give him a lenient sentence, saying, “I have a child and I am the only family breadwinner.”

Mochudi ordered the young father be given four lashes as a punishment for his actions, and warned that he would be sent to prison if he commits another crime in the next year.