TYM radio experience

Toropo Ya Muka is now perhaps one of the most syndicated music festivals in the country.

Never before has a festival had its now radio show! Ya Muka Experience on Gabz FM every Sunday afternoon says a lot about Bonno Ngaka as a businessman.

Since the show’s inception in 2016, DJ Colastraw has worked extremely hard to turn it into a recognizable national brand, and continuously worked at improving it’s standard.

TYM is currently the biggest festival in Francistown, and one of the few with a 100 percent local line-up.

The fourth installment of annual festival aka “A ma levels” is back again on the 1st of June.