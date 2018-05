For the first time since its inception in 2015, Toropo ya Muka will have an anthem.

Titled ‘Dzodusa’ the song features the time tested and versatile Bicko Gee, B-Block, C-Ru, Romeo stunner and Que Rap.

This feel good song about TYM and Francistown captures almost everything about life in the Ghetto.

The song was produced by Critical 808 and recorded at Colastraw Records.