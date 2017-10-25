Two raped at the same spot, hours apart

Police in Serowe are investigating two cases of rape which happened at the same spot only hours apart.

This was confirmed by Serowe Station Commander Molefhe Molefhe who expressed concern at the rising rate of rape incidents in his policing area.

“We can confirm that we have such incidents reported on 22 October, involving two female victims. We have arrested one suspect whilst the other is still at large,” he said.

It is alleged that the first incident happened at around 0820 am at Mmashoro’s Meriting Shebeen when an 18-year-old woman was raped by a 22-year-old man.

The culprit allegedly dragged the woman to his place as she was leaving the drinking hole and proceeded to rape her.

In another incident at the same place, another man allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman after offering to buy her alcohol.

The concerned Molefhe said said statistics indicate a sharp rise in rape incidents. “For the month of September alone this year we recorded 12 rape incident while last year we recorded only two around the same period,” he said.