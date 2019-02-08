Two boys go missing in Sehithwa

Police are still clueless of the whereabouts of two young boys, aged 6 and 15 who went missing in two separate incidents near Sehithwa village, after their fathers made them travel through the bush unaccompanied.

In one of the incidents, a 15-year old boy of Moipolai cattlepost was sent to Matabologa veterinary gate this past Monday 4th January, to collect his father’s belongings.

The boy who rode on a donkey-back embarked on the long journey to the veterinary gate and two days later the saddled donkey returned home without the boy.

Officer Commanding for Maun policing area, District No.5, Peter Gochela confirmed the incident. “They were only alerted that something may be wrong when the donkey returned without the boy. The saddle was still on its back,” he said.

The search for the missing teenager was commissioned immediately, and it was discovered that he never even reached the Matabologa gate.

As of this morning, Friday, he had not yet been traced.

Just this past Saturday, a 6-year-old boy of Makakung cattlepost, who accompanied his father to the river where he had driven the cattle for a drink, disappeared on his way back home.

According to the police, the boy’s father said he had ordered the boy to return home, but later found that he never reached the house.

Five days later, a search party is still looking for the boy and the Sehithwa police are now being stretched to search for the two missing boys.

“The incidents occurred in two locations, but under Sehithwa policing area, so it means Sehithwa police officers are stretched and searching for two people,” added Gochela.