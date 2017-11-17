Tune in soon for melody gospel show’s return

P100, 000 first-place prize up for grabs

After a successful first season – minus a few hiccups – the second edition of the Melody Gospel show is expected to return to Btv early next year.

Countrywide auditions for the popular talent show, which attracted a total of 65, 521 viewers in its debut season earlier this year, are already well underway.

The winner will once again walk away with P100, 000, as well as a one-year recording contract.

The team will host the second leg of the auditions in Maun on 2 December before heading to Francistown on 9 December, with the final auditions scheduled for Palapye a week later.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, one of the show’s organisers Pagson Ntsie, revealed that this year they have divided the reality TV show into three parts.

He said that the first round, which has already begun, is the countrywide auditions, followed by a week-long bootcamp and finally the eliminations round.

“After the seven day bootcamp, where this year’s contestants will be trained on voice projections, will come the eliminations round were viewers get to vote for their favourite,” he explained.

Despite receiving rave reviews from critics, the first series was marred by allegations from the third-placed contestant, Emily Tabengwa, who claimed she did not receive her P10, 000 winnings in full.

However, Ntsie vehemently denied these accusations, saying, “That is not true. We have addressed the issue in the past and I would not like to dwell on the issue because we have contract clauses to follow. All I can say is that is not true!”

Mooketsi Gaontebale emerged victorious in the maiden show, with Shathani Maswibilili scooping second place and the P20, 000 prize that went with it.