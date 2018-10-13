‘Tuku’ thrills fans at Mascom Live session

The much publicized Mascom Live Sessions headlined by the Zimbabwean legendary Afro-pop singer Oliver Mtukudzi, came as advertised on Friday night, much to the delight of an ecstatic crowd at BotswanaCraft’s sold-out gig.

Despite a relatively small line up that included the skillful guitar maestro, Kapenda Katuta and a new age award winning Afro-Soul singer, Berita Khumalo, the enthusiastic revelers who had parted with their P300 for the admission tickets, enjoyed value for their money as the artists dished out scintillating performances on stage!

But the night’s undisputed highlight was ’Tuku’ himself who, despite his age, was on point for the entire 3hour duration without showing any signs of exhaustion or fatique.

Taking the que from the South African based Bulawayo songbird, Tuku and his band- The Black Spirits, sauntered on stage amid a thunderous applause by the overjoyed audience who went wild, screaming ‘Tuku…Tuku’ seemingly fanning the energy and charm of the legendary Zimbabwean musical icon.

Drums rolled and guitars wailed as Mtukudzi belted out his best playlist which included a mixed bag of old and new songs.

Mid-song, Tuku would perform his trademark ‘katekwe’ dance, further sending the enthusiastic crowd into a frenzy.

The evergreen Mtukudzi took his fans down memory lane with captivating songs such as Mai Varamba, Muchatura, Neria, Ndima Ndapedza, Chirinani and Hear Me Lord and by the look of things he would have continued into the morning had it not been the midnight regulation time!