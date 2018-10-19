Tuku brings rain to Botswana

Zimbabwean music legend, Oliver Mtukudzi’s performance brought rain to the dry and hot capital city.

Midway his performance during the Mascom Live Sessions at Botswanacraft, rain started and that was not the first case as it once poured heavily during his performance at the same venue.

Some revellers were heard shouting in excitement over the light showers.

The wet and chilly weather, did not dampen the spirits of both Tuku and the revellers.

Although he saved the best for last, Tuku was marvelous to watch on stage.

The old man still has energy for his age.

Although majority of his countrymen seem to have enjoyed the show more, locals also joined and sang along as the Neria hitmaker belted out popular songs such as Todii and many more.

Apart from Tuku, Kapenda Katuta did well sending revellers wild through his African beats.

Maybe it is time for the DRC born muso to release his own album.