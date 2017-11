Tripple R frontman Ramunyaku will lead a host of stars at the first annual Tswapong Festive Unity Cup (T.F.U.C) slated for 24th December at Ngwapa.

The list of stars include Tyte, Swagger Lady, Kerry More, Bra Sam, Tsarabutsere and Dipoo Tsa Pina and many more.

A single ticket is P50 and P90 for a double ticket.