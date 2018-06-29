Tshepo Lesole leads AGA nominees list

Gospel Awards slated for August
Local music heavyweight, Tshepo Lesole is poised to dominate the inaugural Annual Gospel Awards (AGA) having been nominated in six categories.
The nominees were announced this past Tuesday evening at BaIsago University Hall – the host venue for awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 August.
The ‘Use Me’ hit-maker’s six nominations, including Best Male and Best Producer, make him the standout performer on the list.
Kabelo Eric also features highly on the list with four nominations and will battle it out with Lesole, David and Joe T for Best Male Artist.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment in the past, AGA coordinator, Joel ‘Ntsoro’ Keitumele admitted Gospel has struggled to stay relevant in Botswana, highlighting a lack of releases from its stars as one of the main problems.
He also cited a lack of competition between the genre’s artists as having contributed to its decline.
However, Keitumele expressed his hope that the awards would help revive the fading genre by creating some much needed hype and excitement.
“The truth of the matter is unlike other genres a gospel artist is not able to host shows as often as they would have wished. We also noted that there was a time when local Gospel music was at its peak back in the day, but it has since been on a downward spiral,” reflected Keitumele.
The full list of nominees are:
Best Gospel Video
Lady G – Re tlaa thaba
Tshepo Lesole – Nkabo kele kae
Gabo Thotobolo Re ya go Tsholetsa
Tshepo Leso – Moya Wame
Best Newcomer Gospel
Joseph Tshukudu
Joe T
Rejoice senabye
Masego Mash Tlalenyane
Sbugie
Best Gospel Group
Melao e lesome
Ngaka ya lefu
A re gopoleng Gospel Boys
Re bolela le Modimo
Traditional Gospel (Male)
Adolph Madisa – Ntshenka
Simon Sizola – He is my shepherded
Tefo Phiri – Tsela e thata
Kabelo Eric – Oh Modimo
Best Community Outreach
ZCC (Zion Christian Church)
Roman Catholic Church
Bible Life Ministries
Third Heaven Ministries
Best Gospel Producer
Shatiso Aron
Kitso Mauchaza
Tshepo Lesole
Ghavorr
Best Legendary
Mmereki Marakakgoro
Judah Bosa
Bleskit Isaac
Mpho Motlhasedi
Best Contemporary Gospel Album (Male)
Kabelo Eric – Oh! Modimo
Tshepo Lesole – I believe
Joe T – Dinonyane
Tshepo Lesole – Grateful
Best Contemporary Gospel Album (Female)
Caroline – I Believe
Daphney Tseleng – Forever
Keneilwe Moroka – Re birth
Gabo Thotobolo – Ba ba Tshephang
Best Gospel Song
Keba – Mmulelang
Kese Kalayamotho – Balekane Bame
Joe T- Dinonyane
Kabelo Eric – Take the Glory
Best Male Gospel Artist
Tshepo Lesole
Kabelo Eric
David
Joe T
Best Female Gospel Artist
Carolin
Daphney nono Tseleng
Kese kalayamotho
Keba