Tshepo Lesole leads AGA nominees list

Gospel Awards slated for August

Local music heavyweight, Tshepo Lesole is poised to dominate the inaugural Annual Gospel Awards (AGA) having been nominated in six categories.

The nominees were announced this past Tuesday evening at BaIsago University Hall – the host venue for awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 August.

The ‘Use Me’ hit-maker’s six nominations, including Best Male and Best Producer, make him the standout performer on the list.

Kabelo Eric also features highly on the list with four nominations and will battle it out with Lesole, David and Joe T for Best Male Artist.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment in the past, AGA coordinator, Joel ‘Ntsoro’ Keitumele admitted Gospel has struggled to stay relevant in Botswana, highlighting a lack of releases from its stars as one of the main problems.

He also cited a lack of competition between the genre’s artists as having contributed to its decline.

However, Keitumele expressed his hope that the awards would help revive the fading genre by creating some much needed hype and excitement.

“The truth of the matter is unlike other genres a gospel artist is not able to host shows as often as they would have wished. We also noted that there was a time when local Gospel music was at its peak back in the day, but it has since been on a downward spiral,” reflected Keitumele.

The full list of nominees are:

Best Gospel Video

Lady G – Re tlaa thaba

Tshepo Lesole – Nkabo kele kae

Gabo Thotobolo Re ya go Tsholetsa

Tshepo Leso – Moya Wame

Best Newcomer Gospel

Joseph Tshukudu

Joe T

Rejoice senabye

Masego Mash Tlalenyane

Sbugie

Best Gospel Group

Melao e lesome

Ngaka ya lefu

A re gopoleng Gospel Boys

Re bolela le Modimo

Traditional Gospel (Male)

Adolph Madisa – Ntshenka

Simon Sizola – He is my shepherded

Tefo Phiri – Tsela e thata

Kabelo Eric – Oh Modimo

Best Community Outreach

ZCC (Zion Christian Church)

Roman Catholic Church

Bible Life Ministries

Third Heaven Ministries

Best Gospel Producer

Shatiso Aron

Kitso Mauchaza

Tshepo Lesole

Ghavorr

Best Legendary

Mmereki Marakakgoro

Judah Bosa

Bleskit Isaac

Mpho Motlhasedi

Best Contemporary Gospel Album (Male)

Kabelo Eric – Oh! Modimo

Tshepo Lesole – I believe

Joe T – Dinonyane

Tshepo Lesole – Grateful

Best Contemporary Gospel Album (Female)

Caroline – I Believe

Daphney Tseleng – Forever

Keneilwe Moroka – Re birth

Gabo Thotobolo – Ba ba Tshephang

Best Gospel Song

Keba – Mmulelang

Kese Kalayamotho – Balekane Bame

Joe T- Dinonyane

Kabelo Eric – Take the Glory

Best Male Gospel Artist

Tshepo Lesole

Kabelo Eric

David

Joe T

Best Female Gospel Artist

Carolin

Daphney nono Tseleng

Kese kalayamotho

Keba