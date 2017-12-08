Tshepi drops “Dumelang”

Having established himself as a singer who prefers to perform live during corporate events, Tshepiso Molosiwa has finally released a 10-track album featuring Bernard Gibson, the former lead singer of the American group, The Temptations.

The well-composed LP, titled ‘Dumelang’, opens up with a track called ‘Dikeledi’ followed by ‘Pelo Yame’, ‘Motho Wame’, ‘Mr Right’ and ‘Legodu’.

Other songs include, ‘Rati’, ‘Machonisa’, and the intriguingly named.

Speaking to Big Weekend about his new release, which he describes as, “A taste of music that is closer to my heart,” Tshepi revealed the Jazz, and House Contemporary album was recorded live.

“I want to give Batswana the type of music that they can listen to without hurting their ears. Everything is of quality standard.”

Tshepi is planning a massive album launch and is working on getting all the artists featured on ‘Dumelang’ to attend.

The album was mixed and mastered at David Segal Forest Studios in Johannesburg – the same studio where bands such as Stimela and Lucky Dube did their recordings.