Tshekedi fails to appear in court

The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama failed to appear before the Maun Magistrate court on Monday as a witness in a forgery matter.

Prosecution said that the minister could not show up in court due to other commitments.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to postpone the matter because the minister’s evidence was imperative in the matter.

According to court papers, Tshekedi Khama was supposed to give evidence against the Director of Walking Stick Travel Tours, Philemon Kamogelo who is alleged to have, in November, 2015 forged a letter from Khama’s ministry claiming that his application for a Category C License was approved by the Tourism Industry Licensing Committee to use Moremi, Khwai, Kachikau and Kasane routes, when in fact he had been denied the use of the said routes to avoid congestion.

The presiding Magistrate, Mmoloki Sibanda, ordered the matter to be rescheduled to July 13th.