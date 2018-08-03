Tsankana headlines Jwaneng Spring Fest

Having made his name as one-third of the popular music group Matsieng, Morwa Tsankana continues to build his solo career.

The Tsonyane-born singer will headline tonight’s (3 August) Jwaneng Spring Bash to be held at Jwaneng Club.

Brought to you by Loophole events and Mic Tswana Entertainment, the Spring Bash features an exciting array of artists, including Kay Cee, Matsieng, Milly Milez The Ice Man and Sentence with DJ Mabb and Clause on the decks.

Entrance is P40 and the show starts at 20:00hrs.