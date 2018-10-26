True love conquers all

Popular Transwoman Tshepo Kgositau- who successfully challenged Government to change her gender mark last year- is expected to celebrate her wedding at her home village in Goodhope this October 27th.

The ceremony which Kgositau popularly known as Ricky wants to be ‘top secret’ because of ‘security reasons’ comes after Government had initially refused her man with a Visa.

Now that government has finally approved his Visa, where is Shaya’s invite Ricky?

Goodluck with your wedding ceremony my girl I heard the Capetown do was glamorous.