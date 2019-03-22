Troubled Miss Botswana is back

Auditions slated for May

The annual Miss Botswana beauty Pageant is back, and this time around organizers have confirmed that they redeeme the damaged reputation of their brand by doing things the right way, starting with auditions billed to start at the beginning of May.

Voice Entertainment can further reveal that the pageant finale will be held in August here in Gaborone. This was confirmed by one of the organizers, Ben Raletsatsi in an interview this week.

The Countrywide auditions will commence in May with the crew travelling to at least five towns searching for this year’s fairest of them all.

“We have so far identified five areas being Maun, Francistown, Palapye, Gaborone and Gantsi. We are still in talks with the sponsors so that we engage another town but I cannot say for now,” Raletsatsi confirmed.

Miss Botswana which was labeled a joke last year by some pundits- largely due to the fact that only four ladies participated in the national beauty pageant, something which was unheard of- is determined to bounce back from the gutter.

“This year we are all about correcting what happened last year. This year we are doing it properly. I know this sounds like an old song but last year’s event was taken completely out of context, people failed to understand and appreciate our efforts, given the circumstances,” Raletsatsi explained.

Last year apart from the four participants saga, the primary license holder, Botswana Council of Women (BCW) also came under fire over the event. BCW made headlines when one of the leaders announced a resolution reached at their Annual general Meeting (AGM) last year not to have a Miss Botswana. Two days later however part of the leadership revoked the statement and announced that the show will go on, something which many thought was a decision by external influence.

It remains to be seen if the pageant will finally redeem itself and polish up its reputation.