Trouble for BDP fighting trio

The three Botswana Democratic Party members sympathetic to legislator Ignatius Moswaane may be kicked out of the party before the Elective Congress in Tonota Shaya has been informed.

The trio of Boago Mosarwane, Otsile Moses and Chidzani Mokwebe were slapped with a 60-day suspension pending a hearing.

This follows allegations that they assaulted BDP activist,Otto Masogo during the Francistown region elective congress a while ago.

BDP sources claim that Khama who had to put up with the ever nagging Moswaane will use this opportunity to reign over the fiery MP by dismissing his attack ‘dogs’ from the party.

With rumours that the volatile Moswaane could jump ship if pushed to the edge, it would be interesting to see how the outgoing Khama handles this one.