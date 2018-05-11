Trompies coming back

South African Kwaito group, Trompies is making a comeback to Botswana.

The Pantsula group which commands a lot of following in the country from way back will headline the Waar Was Jy festival which is coming on the 25th of May at Botswanacraft.

With their hits such as Madibuseng, Ke tswa Hole, Sweet Lavo, Fohloza and Sigiya Ngiyangoma, the group is expected to give revellers their money’s worth.

Also in the lineup will be, Wizards, DJ Boogie Sid and Bowsky as the MC.

Tickets are selling for P300.